Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crooks who smuggled crores in forex using unique modus operandi now behind bars

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a foreign currency smuggling racket involving millions of dollars. The operation spanning the length and breadth of the Terminal T2 at Mumbai International Airport resulted in the arrest of eight individuals possessing a total of $410,000 dollars (Rs 2.75 crore).

The cartel had a unique way of smuggling currency out of the country. A few members would book for travel abroad while a few others would book domestic Air India flights all scheduled within hours of each other. The individuals travelling via the domestic route would carry foreign currency in carefully sealed laptop bags and pass it on to the members travelling abroad in the food court of the Mumbai airport. By this time, the international members would complete their check-in formalities. The bags would be exchanged just an hour or so before boarding.

The DRI acted on the basis of a tip-off and deployed multiple teams at the airport on July 24. Two passengers were intercepted before they could board their flight to Dubai and another two were intercepted before a flight to Bangkok. Subsequently, the four members who were to board the domestic flight to Goa were also arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested individuals had completed over 100 trips over the past year. The amount of foreign currency they managed to smuggle out of the country amounted to over Rs 50 crore.

Smuggling of foreign currency is detrimental to the Indian rupee. Further, these channels are then used as payment for illegal commodities such as gold and other contraband.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #Air India #Current Affairs #India

