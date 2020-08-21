Cronavirus update: US FDA halt to plasma therapy raises concerns in India

Concerns have been raised for India and other countries that are using plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put the emergency use authorisation for blood plasma to treat the deadly respiratory disease on hold.

An emergency approval by the US FDA for the use of blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment has been put on hold over concerns that the data backing it was too weak, the New York Times reported on August 19.

After the move, experts in India have raised concerns, reported The Economic Times.

According to the report, Amar Jesani, editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics said the therapeutic effectivity of the therapy has to be established through clinical research.

The therapy has been encouraged in many India states, even as some of those have set up plasma banks as well.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had in April sought participation in the randomised controlled study to assess safety and efficacy of plasma therapy, the report suggested.

The result of the study on plasma therapy (PLACID trial) by the ICMR is yet to come. The study was conducted on the basis of 452 samples.

People familiar with the preliminary results said that it has not shown “promising results”, as per the report. They further said that the ICMR should come out clean on the issue, it said.

Meanwhile, private hospitals are making money by prescribing the therapy to COVID-19 patients and “putting undue pressure to opt for this expensive therapy,” an epidemiologist was quoted as saying.

“As a scientific community, the ICMR should be brave enough to accept that the therapy does not work and stop the hospitals from prescribing it,” the epidemiologist told the publication.