App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Critics of my son should be able to respect counter views: Abhijit Banerjee's mother

Without naming anyone, she also asserted that detractors won't be able to prove their point of view simply by bad-mouthing his son.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, on October 21 said everyone was entitled to his or her freedom of speech and critics of his son should be able to respect counter views.

Without naming anyone, she also asserted that detractors won't be able to prove their point of view simply by bad-mouthing his son.

"I don't want to comment on the statements made against my son. It is their prerogative, their freedom of speech. But such comments won't help them prove their own point of view," she told reporters.

Close

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, at a recent media briefing in Pune, described the Nobel laureate as a "Left-leaning" person. He also said that Banerjee's suggestion of a minimum income scheme has been rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks".

related news

Sharing his view, Rahul Sinha, a national secretary of the BJP, also claimed that Banerjee's economic theories have not been proved on the ground in India.

A noted economist herself, Nirmala Banerjee insisted that those criticizing him should also realise that others enjoy the same rights.

Alluding to a derogatory comment reportedly made by a political leader, days after his son won the Nobel, she said, "They are talking about his personal life and second marriage. If they think getting married to a foreigner ensures a Nobel, why don't they do it themselves. That way, we will have many more Nobel prize winners around."

Banerjee, an Indian-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in economics, jointly with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, for "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

Known for his criticism of economic policies of the Modi government, he has been in the firing line of a section of BJP leaders since he won the coveted prize.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.