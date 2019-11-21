Criticised for poor attendance in previous meet, Parl panel sees near-full house: Report

After witnessing poor attendance at its earlier meeting last week, the Parliamentary panel on November 20 was near-full house.

The panel on urban affairs faced severe criticism last week when many Members of Parliament (MPs) skipped a meeting on pollution. Members who skipped included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, even as the national capital braved very poor air quality.

According to a report by ThePrint, the November 20 meeting lasted several hours and had a near-full house in attendance. Besides MPs, officials also participated in the meeting.

The panel discussed specific measures to curb air pollution, including artificial rain and finding viable alternatives uses of paddy stubble in neighbouring states such as Haryana and Punjab. Burning of stubble is seen as one of the key factors leading to deterioration of air quality levels in the national capital and north India, especially during the October-November period.

Members pulled up over attendance

The report suggest that officials who missed the previous meeting were also pulled up by the committee and apologised several times for it. Committee chairperson BJP MP Jagdambika Pal reportedly directed officials to be present at the next meeting and come fully prepared.

Only four MPs of the 28-member panel had attended the meeting to discuss air pollution crisis in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Top officials of the environment ministry, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal commissioners had also stayed away.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir, who appears on sports channels for commentary, was heavily criticised after his picture relishing poha and jalebi in Indore has gone viral on social media.