App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Critical stretches of three rivers to be assessed for maintaining environmental flow

Ramganga is in Uttarakhand, while Mahanadi and Bharathapuzha are in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and Kerala respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The critical stretches of three rivers -- Ramganga, Mahanadi and Bharathapuzha -- will be assessed for maintaining the environmental flow, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on October 21.

This will jointly be done by India and the European Union (EU).

"E-Flows is for development of storage and flow diversion schemes in order to maintain the aquatic ecosystems in a healthy state and their sustainability. It is jointly assessed for critical stretches in 3 river basins - Ramganga, Mahanadi and Bharathapuzha," the minister said in a tweet.

Close

Ramganga is in Uttarakhand, while Mahanadi and Bharathapuzha are in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and Kerala respectively.

related news

"Inaugurated the International workshop on 'Environmental Flow Assessment & implementation for India'. Also released the Guidance document on environmental flows in rivers, produced under the India-EU #WaterPartnership @EU_in_India #EUIndiaEkSaath," Shekhawat said in another tweet.

Last year, the government came out with a notification to ensure that the environmental flow was maintained in the Ganga.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.