Criminal cases slightly increased in Arunachal in 2017: Arunachal Home Minister Waii

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Kumar Waii has told the state Assembly that criminal cases in the state have marginally increased in 2017 with 2,731 cases registered during the year.

Responding to a question from PPA MLA Tanga Byaling during Question Hour yesterday, the minister said that 2,699 cases were registered in the state during 2016.

"Heinous crime like murder, attempt to murder, rape, kidnapping, dacoity and robbery has slightly decreased in 2017 (363 cases) in comparison to 2016 where 366 cases were registered," Waii said.

He also said there was a reduction in the number of rape cases in 2017 with only 63 cases reported while 92 cases were registered in 2016.

Responding to supplementary regarding measures taken by the government to contain crime and criminals, the home minister said that the government was opening new police stations and set to increase manpower of different ranks.