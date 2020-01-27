Delhi Assembly elections: Crime rate reduced in areas where CCTV cameras installed, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 27 claimed that crime rate has reduced in areas where CCTV cameras have been installed. In a video message addressed to the 'daughters of Delhi', he listed out various steps taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government to ensure the safety and security of women in the national capital.

The steps listed by him included installation of over two lakh CCTV cameras, free bus travel for women and deployment of bus marshalls among others.