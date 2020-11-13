PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cricketer Krunal Pandya detained at Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying undisclosed gold

Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel

PTI
File image
File image

Cricketer Krunal Pandya was on November 12 detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, DRI sources said.

Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel, the sources said.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won its record fifth IPL title on November 10, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match in Dubai.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 08:02 am

tags #cricket #India #Sports

