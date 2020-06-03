App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Credit card spending falls 51% in April: Survey

CRED conducted the survey online with over a million members across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in the first week of May.

PTI
representative image
representative image

Credit card spending tumbled 51 percent in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, though categories like streaming platforms and online classes saw growth, a survey said.

Credit card spending dropped initially by 10 percent when the lockdown was announced in March and declined further by 51 percent when it was in full swing April-onwards, according to the survey by digital platform CRED.

CRED conducted the survey online with over a million members across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in the first week of May.

Close

The survey revealed that the drop in spending was due to offline retail and online marketplaces suspending operations during the lockdown.

related news

Some of the major spending categories that saw a drop included online food ordering and dining out, with more individuals purchasing groceries and preparing meals at home, it said.

However, some categories saw a substantial rise, including digital subscriptions for services like OTT streaming platforms, online classes and e-newspaper subscriptions, it added.

Spends on travel and cab services declined when the lockdown was announced and subsequently during that period. However, Delhiites still prioritised fuelling up during this time with nowhere to go.

In March, fuel spends in Delhi rose by 50 percent, while there was no spike in Mumbai or Bengaluru.

Cab spends decreased by 43 percent in Delhi, while it dropped by 39 percent in Mumbai and 41 percent in Bengaluru.

In April, fuel spends decreased by 53 percent in Delhi, 78 percent in Mumbai and 55 percent in Bengaluru.

Similarly, cab spends decreased by 88 percent in Delhi, 90 percent in Mumbai and 89 percent in Bengaluru.

The survey also found that there was a noticeable decline in e-commerce and physical shopping across all cities during this time.

The e-commerce spends increased marginally when the lockdown was announced, but then dropped significantly during the lockdown as only essential goods were sold for a majority of this period, it added.

In March, e-commerce expenses increased marginally by 1 percent in Delhi and 2 percent in Bengaluru, but slipped 7 percent in Mumbai.

However in April, e-commerce spending plunged 89 percent in Delhi, 92 percent in Mumbai and 87 percent in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the survey revealed that Mumbai prioritised spending on health when the lockdown was announced, with spikes in both insurance and medical spending.

In March, insurance spends rose across all three cities, with the highest spike noticed in Mumbai at 23 percent, followed by Delhi (11 percent) and Bengaluru (9 percent).

However, in April insurance spends dropped by 20 percent in Mumbai, 21 percent in Delhi and 14 percent in Bengaluru.

Medical spends rose by 100 percent in Mumbai in March and by 14 percent in Bengaluru, while it remained flat in Delhi. In April, it dropped by 58 percent in Delhi, 35 percent in Mumbai and 33 percent in Bengaluru, the survey added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #credit card #India #personal finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.