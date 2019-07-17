Credit card processing: How does a credit card payment processing system work?

Credit Card processing is the sequence in which you - a customer - use your credit card at a merchant. Credit card processing begins with you presenting your card, following which it is inserted into a terminal i.e. a credit card machine or a server. After this, a processor communicates with your card network through the chip present on your card. Once this is done, the card network sends an authorisation to your bank, which in turn will send an approval to the card network. The card network will relay the approval to the processor, after which the processor sends an approval to the terminal, which is when your transaction is complete.

A step-by-step guide on how credit card processing work

Make your payment either online or offline: You will make your payment either at a physical store or a point of sale terminal on a website. A point of sale terminal is like a credit card machine you see in a physical store, but since you cannot physically use your card, the ecommerce site uses a payment gateway to gather your information. Popular payment gateways include Verified by Visa, Bill Desk, PayPal, etc.

Redirection to a payment gateway: Your payment transaction will then be passed through a secure connection.

Info sent to credit card: The payment processor will send your payment information to the credit card network to which your card is associated. These could be Visa, MasterCard, RuPay or American Express.

Processor will send details to issuing bank: The payment processor i.e. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and RuPay will then send information to the bank that has issued you a credit card.

Check if you have funds: Your bank will then confirm to the credit card company whether you have sufficient funds i.e. whether you have overshot your credit limit. Basis this, the transaction is approved or rejected

Message to the payment gateway: Once the approval happens, the card network will immediately alert the payment gateway

Transaction approved: You will get an alert once your transaction is approved or rejected

Basics of credit card processing

There are some terms that are associated with credit card processing and these jargons, if ever used, shouldn’t confuse you. Here, we give a lowdown on some popular credit card terms:

- POS Terminal: A POS terminal or the Point of Sale terminal is usually the credit card machine at a physical store

- Payment gateway: Payment gateways, as the name suggests, is the site you are redirected to in case you choose to use a credit card for digital transactions. Payment gateways usually facilitate communication between the credit card provider and the bank that issues the card.

- Payment processor: Payment processors are the connection between the merchant (physical store or the ecommerce site) and the bank that has issued you the credit card. Along with securing your payment data, the payment processor must ensure that all transactions adhere to Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines.

- Credit Card Network: These networks work alongside payment processors to ensure the communication between merchants and the bank issuing the credit card is seamless. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and RuPay are popular credit card networks

- Issuing Bank: The bank that issues the credit card to you is the issuing bank. These could be both public sector and private sector banks

- Acquiring bank: Acquiring banks are those that accept your credit card transaction. These banks are registered with the popular credit card networks and accept transactions on behalf of merchants. These banks also provide merchants with physical card machines and other credit card-related equipment.

Key players in the credit card processing

- Cardholder: The person who owns the credit card is the cardholder i.e. the individual who gets the credit card from the issuing bank

- Merchant: Any business that sells goods and services is the merchant. In this case, the merchant is an individual who accepts credit card payments for the goods and services provided

- Acquiring bank: An acquiring bank of the merchant bank is the bank that has a contract with the person accepting credit cards as a payment method. Acquiring banks equip businesses with credit card apparatus that can be used in case of a transaction

- Issuing bank: The bank that issues you a credit card is the issuing bank. Issuing banks are also members of card associations. The issuing banks pay acquiring banks for the cardholder’s purchase. It is then your responsibility to repay the issuing bank

- Card Associations: Visa, MasterCard, RuPay, etc aren’t banks; they are custodians and clearing houses for the respective credit card.