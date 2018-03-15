App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Creche facility should become operational from May 1: SC

The Supreme Court today said that the creche facility in its premises should become operational from May 1 and asked the stakeholders to hold a meeting with the officials of the apex court registry to evolve its modalities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today said that the creche facility in its premises should become operational from May 1 and asked the stakeholders to hold a meeting with the officials of the apex court registry to evolve its modalities.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi, R Banumathi and M M Shantanagoudar said that after holding the meeting and discussing the modalities for running the creche, the registry would file a report in the court.

"Insofar as the issue with regard to modalities governing the running of the creche is concerned, we would request the stakeholders to sit in a meeting with the official(s) of the registry on a mutually convenient date to evolve the modalities/principles, details of which have been indicated illustratively in our previous order dated March 6, 2018. The registry, on the completion of the discussions in this regard, is requested to submit a report," the bench said.

"As the court is of the view that the creche should become operational from May 1, 2018, we direct the registry to submit its report on or before April 10, 2018," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on April 10.

related news

The bench perused the report submitted by the secretary general of the apex court and accepted the suggestion of the registry regarding having a small room and a larger room which would be collectively described as 'kitchen area'.

The court had earlier directed the stakeholders and the officials concerned of the registry to sit together to decide the issue of maintaining a regular kitchen and providing an alternative entry to the creche.

The matter pertains to a PIL filed by advocate Anindita Pujari seeking more facilities like separate rooms so that more children could be kept there by working parents.

Earlier, the apex court had said that creche service in the court premises was inadequate while asking the registry to see whether there was any prospect for expanding its service within the available infrastructure.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC