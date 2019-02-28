App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Create trust, transparency to uproot terrorism: Kailash Satyarthi urges Narendra Modi, Imran Khan

Satyarthi, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai in 2014, appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on February 28 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism.

Satyarthi, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai in 2014, appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, amid the escalating tensions between the two nations following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

"For the safety, security and wellbeing of all our children, I appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. I urge PM Modi and PM Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism in all earnestness," Satyarthi was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The child rights activist also appealed to spiritual leaders, media, the youth of both the countries to work with their governments in restoring peace.

"I reiterate that terrorism in any part of the world is a threat for all of humanity. Our children have the right to grow up in peace," he said.

On February 14, a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers. India struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan on February 26. The next day, tensions escalated with an Indian pilot being captured by Pakistan as both the countries claimed to have down each other's aircraft.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:51 pm

