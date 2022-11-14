‘Create Optics, Kill Maximum People’: Intel Sources Reveal Udaipur-Ahmedabad Track 'Sabotage' Details

Representative Image REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika - RTS1BGVL

A potential disaster averted by locals on the newly opened railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad — where cracks were found on the track due to an explosion using “detonators" — was an act of terror, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

Sources said the bomb was planted with the intention of terror and material was locally procured for “sabotage”.

They added that terror groups had started employing a new modus operandi to identify local boys on social media, pay them some money, and put them on the job.

The incident has also alerted agencies towards the Maharashtra cotton godown fire recently, a case which was shut by the local police in the name of accidental fire. Later, the recovery of some documents revealed that it was orchestrated by ISI and Rs 3 lakh were paid for the job.

The 2014 Godasan train sabotage was also manufactured by the ISI and so were last year’s Gujarat train blast and the Darbhanga train compartment blast. Sources said the idea behind this is to derail trains, create optics, and kill the maximum number of people.

A possible tragedy was averted on Sunday after locals reported damage to the railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad. Detonators and gunpowder were recovered from the spot, hinting towards a bigger conspiracy, prompting officials from the Udaipur Anti Terror Squad (ATS) to leave for the site to look into any ‘terror’ angle.

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Asarva Railway Station on October 31. Asarva railway station is now one of the main railway stations on the Ahmedabad–Udaipur line in Ahmedabad.

The Rajasthan Police have also registered an FIR in the case under sections involving charges of conspiring in terrorist activities. Media reports said the FIR mentioned that explosives were planted on the track, in an attempt to endanger the nation’s security by creating terror among the common people.