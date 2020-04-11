App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Craving for chocolate? Maybe an ice-cream? Churu residents sacrifice habits with 'Give up Something' campaign

“It is the time for us to give up something without which we can sustain ourselves. We should save resources and should use available things judiciously at this time of crisis. Therefore I took the initiative to give up my lunch during the lockdown period and motivated others to give up whatever they can,” Churu collector Sandesh Nayak told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In these tough times, please try to give up something. It could be your lunch, or the ice cream you crave for every evening, or that extra two minutes you spend in the shower. That's the message the top civil servant of Churu district in Rajasthan has been spreading with a unique initiative called "Give Up Something" to encourage people to make small sacrifices to save resources and focus on what's essential instead of harping on the non-essential luxuries that they are used to.

“It is the time for us to give up something without which we can sustain ourselves. We should save resources and should use available things judiciously at this time of crisis. Therefore I took the initiative to give up my lunch during the lockdown period and motivated others to give up whatever they can,” Churu collector Sandesh Nayak told PTI.

He said that that the initiative, which was introduced three days back, has received a good response from district administration officials as well as people of the district, activists and others.

Close

“We are making efforts to ensure that nobody goes to sleep hungry and people should understand that things which can be avoided at this time should be avoided,” he said.

related news

Apart from lockdown all over, curfew is imposed in Churu city and Sardarshahar town.

The collector said that when public movement was restricted due to lockdown and curfew, people used to call him and other officials complaining that fruits, chocolates, specific vegetable, ice creams were not available in the market and that they were craving for such things.

People themselves should have dropped such items from the list of daily requirements, he said. "Coronavirus has led to a crisis and we need to think about saving and using available resources judiciously. So I asked people to give up things without which they can sustain,” he said.

Apart from resources, the collector said that he has also appealed to people to give up addictions during the lockdown period.

The initiative inspired Rajeev Birda, a veteran of an expedition to the Antarctica, to announce he will auction his prized collection of Antarctica T-shirts, gloves, masks and other memorabilia, and donate to the proceeds to the state government's fight against coronavirus.

Several people have decided to skip one meal a day during the lockdown period, another official said.

One of them, Birbal Nokhwal of Ghaghu, has also decided to give up his favourite potato, while an Ayurveda doctor Liladhar Sharma decided to cut his diet in half, as well as limit ghee, oil, chillies, spices, milk an tea from the whole family's meals.

Gandhian activist L D Joshi renounced his morning breakfast and milk, saying he will help the helpless with this money saved by this.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.