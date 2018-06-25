Cracks in windshield force IndiGo flight's emergency landing

A Kolkata-Bangalore IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport on Sunday as the pilot discovered cracks in the windshield.

The 178 passengers in Flight 6E 345 which took off from Kolkata to Bangalore at 9.45am were in for a shock when their flight did an emergency landing just an hour after the flight.

According to a report by The Times of India, the pilot discovered some cracks in the windshield mid-flight which prompted him to make the landing. The captain noticed the cracks at around 10.10am and contacted the air traffic control to request an emergency landing. As per the reports, the flight was at an altitude of 15,000ft-20,000ft and had travelled around 100km at the time of contact.

The airport then immediately declared a standby position, which is a low-grade emergency. The flight landed at the airport at around 10.30am which was then transported to a parking bay.

All 178 passengers landed safely and were accommodated to their destination by a different flight. As per the airport official quoted in the report, "The pilot contacted the ATC, informing them about the crack and sought permission to return to Kolkata. The ATC officials gave the requisite permission, following which the flight returned and landed safely."

According to the airport officials, it is not that uncommon to detect cracks in the windshield. A strong impact like that of a bird hit or arching in a layer where heating elements are placed to prevent icing during sub-zero temperatures are two of the most common reasons for windshield cracks. If the crack is in the outermost layer of the flight, then flight is not required to make an emergency landing. However, if the crack is in the middle or inner layer, then it becomes difficult to maintain cabin pressure resulting in immediate landing or taking serious measures mid-flight.

As per latest reports, the officials said that the cracked windshield has been replaced.