App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPWD to set up 2 project units in Ladakh to carry out devp projects

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, these project units will be set up in Leh and Kargil.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

The CPWD, which is the prime construction agency of the central government, will set up two project units in recently-created Union Territory of Ladakh, a move aimed at boosting infrastructure projects in the region.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, these project units will be set up in Leh and Kargil.

An official said the decision has been taken as part of restructuring the CPWD.

Close

"The new units will look after construction projects to be executed in Ladakh in the future," the official said, adding these units will work under the special director general (SDG) of Chandigarh region.

related news

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had recently sought a detailed proposal from the local administration to execute various development projects in Leh and Kargil regions.

The central government had divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories --Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- both of which came into existence on October 31.

The CPWD had in September offered the Jammu and Kashmir administration assistance in building "economical" and "best quality" infrastructure in the two union territories.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ladakh

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.