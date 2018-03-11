App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI(M) needs to reorient its struggle to take on BJP: Karat   

Karat said BJP has become the dominant party of the ruling class, replacing Congress at the national level, adding that CPI(M) has to reorient itself to fight the saffron party

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat today said the party's political struggle has to be reoriented to take on BJP's 'communal agenda' and the Modi government's 'neo-liberal' economic policies.

"Political, ideological struggle and our organisational work needs to be reoriented to fight the neo-liberal policies of the Modi government and to fight the communal agenda of BJP and RSS', he said, addressing a function at EMS academy here.

Karat said BJP has become the dominant party of the ruling class, replacing Congress at the national level, adding that CPI(M) has to reorient itself to fight the saffron party. On the party's defeat in Tripura, Karat said though the CPI(M) got 45 percent of the votes, there was an erosion of its support in some sectors.

"We were in power for 25 years.... we have to examine how our government functioned, as also of its feeder organisations", he said.

Karat said shifting of Congress votes en masse towards BJP helped the saffron party have a mass base. Besides this, it's alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) resulted in all anti-left votes consolidating behind BJP, he said.

Karat expressed confidence that party would overcome the 'difficult situation' it now faced in Tripura.

tags #CPI #India #Politics #Prakash Karat

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC