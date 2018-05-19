CPI(M) demands Karna guv's resignation

The CPI(M) today demanded Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's resignation as his decision to invite BJP to form the government "proved to be wrong" with B S Yeddyurappa announcing his decision to resign as chief minister minutes before the scheduled trust vote.

The governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government was "malafide" and "against his constitutional mandate," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

"If the governor of Karnataka has any shame left, he should submit his resignation as well. The Union ministers sitting in Bangalore, facilitating and enabling corrupt deals, are equally culpable," he said.

Shortly after Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the trust vote, Yechury, in another tweet, said "The corrupt and criminal designs of the BJP have been defeated."

"The misuse of all democratic institutions and flouting of all constitutional norms, by using black money and corrupt criminals, by (Prime Minister) Modi and (BJP president) Shah to subvert the people's mandate will not be forgotten.

This goes well beyond Karnataka," Yechury, who is in Kannur, said.