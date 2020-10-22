172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|cpim-calls-tripura-cm-little-hitler-after-biplab-kumar-deb-asks-bjp-workers-to-uproot-seeds-of-communists-5998991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CPI(M) calls Tripura CM 'little Hitler' after Biplab Kumar Deb asks BJP workers to uproot ‘seeds of communists’

Addressing a programme of the BJP workers in Dhalai district, Deb had recently said, "You must ensure that all communist ideas and thinking cease to exist in Tripura by 2023. This is your assigned task and I call upon you to perform it."

Moneycontrol News

Launching a stinging attack on Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for asking BJP workers to uproot the 'seeds of communists' from the state, the opposition CPI(M) said history will not forgive this 'little Hitler'. The party alleged that the BJP-IPFT government under the 'fascist' leadership has 'trampled democracy' in the state.

"We are hearing the voice of a fascist. He cannot make such a statement when he is holding a constitutional post. History will not forgive this little Hitler," the CPI(M) said in a statement on October 20.

Election to the 60-member assembly is due in 2023.

"Uprooting the seeds of communists from the remotest corners of Tripura and spreading the message of nationalism and ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be the priority of all BJP activists and supporters in the state," Deb had said.

The CPI(M) accused the state government of using brute force to suppress voices of its leaders and workers.

"The BJP-IPFT government, led by Deb, has trampled democracy. In their current regime, they launched violent attacks on our activists and leaders. Several CPI(M) party offices were burnt and many workers were murdered. False charges were framed against them. Police personnel are reluctant to register complaints against offenders," the statement said.

Deb had also asserted that there have been major positive changes towards development in Tripura since the BJP-IPFT coalition came to power in the state, and called upon party activists to highlight them on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Current Affaris #India #Politics

