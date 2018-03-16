App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI to support no-confidence motion against NDA govt

The CPI will support the no-confidence motion moved by Andhra Pradesh parties against the NDA government, the party General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Panchali Bhattacharjee, Sarkar's wife, is a retired state government employee has Rs 20,140 cash in hand. (Photo: Reuters)
Panchali Bhattacharjee, Sarkar's wife, is a retired state government employee has Rs 20,140 cash in hand. (Photo: Reuters)

The CPI will support the no-confidence motion moved by Andhra Pradesh parties against the NDA government, the party General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said today.

"Our party supports it (no-confidence motion) completely," Reddy told PTI, describing it as a "positive development."

The no-confidence motion is a logical conclusion as the NDA government has not honoured the promise made by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to accord Special Status to Andhra Pradesh (post formation of Telangana), he said.

"In fact, it (special status) is a promise made by the Government of India, not by the Congress because the Prime Minister (then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) made the announcement after Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley raised this issue of special status in Rajya Sabha."

related news

"So, whatever is the government, the next government has to keep up the promise of the prime minister and of the previous governments," Reddy said.

The NDA government has not even given the funds equivalent to the special status to Andhra Pradesh, he claimed.

"Therefore, no-confidence is a logical conclusion they have come to and our party supports it completely," the CPI leader said.

"In fact, we are happy that Chandrababu Naidu (TDP chief) at last is able to realise that the BJP cannot implement the promises which they have made," Reddy said.

The no-confidence motion may not pass given current numbers in Parliament, "but lines will be drawn now," he said.

The majority, which the BJP had, is getting reduced as the party has lost 10 Lok Sabha seats in bypolls in the last one year, Reddy said.

TDP and YSR Congress have moved notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha, but the lower House could not take them up.

Amid vociferous protests over various issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings for the day, saying there was no order in the House.

The CPI is represented by CN Jayadevan in the lower House of Parliament.

tags #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC