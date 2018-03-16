CPI to support no-confidence motion against NDA govt

The CPI will support the no-confidence motion moved by Andhra Pradesh parties against the NDA government, the party General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said today.

"Our party supports it (no-confidence motion) completely," Reddy told PTI, describing it as a "positive development."

The no-confidence motion is a logical conclusion as the NDA government has not honoured the promise made by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to accord Special Status to Andhra Pradesh (post formation of Telangana), he said.

"In fact, it (special status) is a promise made by the Government of India, not by the Congress because the Prime Minister (then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) made the announcement after Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley raised this issue of special status in Rajya Sabha."

"So, whatever is the government, the next government has to keep up the promise of the prime minister and of the previous governments," Reddy said.

The NDA government has not even given the funds equivalent to the special status to Andhra Pradesh, he claimed.

"Therefore, no-confidence is a logical conclusion they have come to and our party supports it completely," the CPI leader said.

"In fact, we are happy that Chandrababu Naidu (TDP chief) at last is able to realise that the BJP cannot implement the promises which they have made," Reddy said.

The no-confidence motion may not pass given current numbers in Parliament, "but lines will be drawn now," he said.

The majority, which the BJP had, is getting reduced as the party has lost 10 Lok Sabha seats in bypolls in the last one year, Reddy said.

TDP and YSR Congress have moved notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha, but the lower House could not take them up.

Amid vociferous protests over various issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings for the day, saying there was no order in the House.

The CPI is represented by CN Jayadevan in the lower House of Parliament.