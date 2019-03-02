App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI not to accept anything less than 3-4 Lok Sabha seats in grand alliance in Bihar: Unit secretary

CPIs Bihar unit secretary, Satya Narain Singh said categorically that the party will fight Begusarai seat, irrespective of whether or not it forms part of the mahagathbandhan

Whatsapp

The Bihar unit of CPI on March 2 told Mahagathbandhan leaders that it will not accept anything less than three-four Lok Sabha seats under the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming general elections in the state.

It also stressed that the seat distribution process should be worked out within a week. CPIs Bihar unit secretary, Satya Narain Singh said categorically that the party will fight Begusarai seat, irrespective of whether or not it forms part of the mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM(S), Mukesh Sahni Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). Bihar has a total 40 Lok Sabha seats. Singh said that the party has already taken a decision to field Kanhaiya Kumar,the former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president, from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

We are of the view that there should be alliance among left democratic secular forces in order to defeat the BJP which is trying its level best to harp on the peoples sentiments in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, Singh told reporters here at the party office.

We are of the firm view that if the alliance is sealed among left democratic secular forces in Bihar, we will defeat BJP convincinglyBut for that, there should be alliance among these forces and the issue of seat-sharing must be decided at the earliest preferably within a week, he added. The Bihar unit of CPI has identified six seats- Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhubani, Banka, Motihari and Gaya (SC)- which it wants to contest in the coming Lok Sabha polls, the party's state secretary said. He, however, said that the party may decide to forego one or two seats in favour of greater alliance but we will not at all accept one Lok Sabha seat (Begusarai) which is being discussed in the media, as it is not honourable seat sharing arrangement.

related news

Party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha member D Raja, who met RJD chief Lalu Prasad about a month ago in RIMS in Ranchi, made it clear to him (Prasad) that CPI will be contesting at least four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, he said. In the past, the party has won Begusarai seat nine times, Madhubani seven terms while Motihari on five occasions, he said adding that the party has not staked its claim on seats like Jehanabad and Patna which it has won seven and three times respectively in the past. Interestingly, CPI(ML-Liberation), which also want to be the part of the mahagathbandhan, has also sought six LS seats for itself while giving ample hint that it was not rigid on the numbers provided it is offered a respectful number of seats. Stating that CPI held a very impress rally at Gandhi Maidan on October 25, 2018, he said that Congress party is demanding 11-15 seats despite its February 3, 2019 rally at Gandhi Maidan "which was not impressive one".

We had organized a bigger rally than the Congress at Gandhi Maidan. Our mass base is much more bigger and stronger than Congress in each and every Lok Sabha constituency but despite all these facts Congress is claiming 11-15 seats, Singh said.

The CPI leader said I can understand that they (RJD) may be giving Congress more seats due to several reasons, but our genuine demand should also be looked into.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha Pollls 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.