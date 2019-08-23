CPCB directs 13 states to take corrective action after it found 124 CETPs flouting pollution norms

Pollution watchdog CPCB has directed pollution boards of 13 states to take corrective action against defaulters and impose environment compensation after it found over 100 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) not complying with green norms. In separate letters to 13 states, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has noted that as many as 124 CETPs were discharging more effluent than the prescribed limit and flouting pollution standards.

The states which were found with highest number of non-compliant CETPs are Tamil Nadu with 34 CETPs, Maharashtra with 24, Rajasthan with 13, Haryana with 14 such CETPs and Karnataka with 11 CETPs.

Other states include Kerala (8), Uttar Pradesh (5), Uttarakhand (3), Himachal Pradesh (1), Telangana (4), Tripura (1), Madhya Pradesh (2) and Punjab (4).

The CPCB action came after it inspected the CETPs in these states between April and May this year.

The inspection was carried in pursuance to the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"CETPs should be upgraded to meet the notified standards immediately. In case of non-complying CETPs, action as deemed fit including levying of environmental compensation may be taken.

"Compliance of the directions shall be submitted to CPCB within 15 days," the pollution watchdog said in its letters issued to the 13 states on August 13 under the Water Act.