App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPCB asks DJB to set up vigilance system to stop waste water discharge into Yamuna

The CPCB has also sought an action plan and a compliance report from the Delhi Jal Board in the matter by May 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Central Pollution Control Board has asked the Delhi Jal Board to penalise defaulters indulging in illegal activities leading to release of waste water into Yamuna and set up a vigilance system to stop such discharge into the river.

The CPCB has also sought an action plan and a compliance report from the Delhi Jal Board in the matter by May 20.

The CPCB, in its notice to the CEO of the DJB earlier this month, said an inspection by a CPCB team found scattered habitations between Palla to Wazirabad on the flood plain of Yamuna.

The team also found possibility of discharge of waste water of said habitations to the river through temporary arrangements (tankers), it said.

"Discharge of untreated waste water of these scattered colonies disposing off into river Yamuna makes water unfit to meet the primary water quality criteria - bathing quality," the notice added.

During inspection, the team has identified a drain discharging waste water from scattered habitations to river Yamuna. The team also spotted tankers disposing waste water from septic tank directly to flood bank of Yamuna river, it said.

Following the observations, the CPCB has directed the DJB to plan sewerage management of scattered colonies between Palla to Wazirabad, set up vigilance system to stop such discharges through tankers immediately and penalising defaulters indulging in illegal activities leading to release of waste water into Yamuna.
First Published on May 16, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Central Pollution Control Board #Current Affairs #Delhi Jal Board #India #Yamuna river

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her r ...

Arjun Kapoor urges actors to stop blaming producers for their flop fil ...

Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of ...

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a ha ...

Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore, ...

Exclusive: John Abraham confirms walking out of Sarfarosh 2

Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat: Radhika Madan is all set to embark on 'the jou ...

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Here’s why the actor’s father doesn ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan makes a ravishing debut, shines in silver

TMC Goons Desecrated Vidyasagar Bust, Bengal Police Trying to Wipe Out ...

FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India to Releases Admit Card ...

Tahira Kashyap on Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: We are at the Happ ...

Amazon Faces Backlash For Selling Shoes & Rugs With Images of Hindu Go ...

MAH CET Answer Key 2019 Released at mahacet.org. Check Direct Link Her ...

HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah Engage in Debate on Twitter Over Top Post ...

Business Executive Becomes First Black African Woman to Summit Everest

Huge Quantity of 'Explosive Materials' Recovered in Guwahati a Day Aft ...

Neeti Mohan Shares Throwback Video of Jonita Gandhi, Harshdeep Kaur Da ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Congress has no issues if it doesn't get Prime Minister's post, says G ...

Clamping Article 324 in West Bengal unconstitutional gift to Modi by p ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 279 points higher, Nifty above 11,250; Zee s ...

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Nine Pakistani Hindu refugee children stare at a bleak future as state ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.