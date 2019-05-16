CPCB asks DJB to set up vigilance system to stop waste water discharge into Yamuna

The Central Pollution Control Board has asked the Delhi Jal Board to penalise defaulters indulging in illegal activities leading to release of waste water into Yamuna and set up a vigilance system to stop such discharge into the river.

The CPCB has also sought an action plan and a compliance report from the Delhi Jal Board in the matter by May 20.

The CPCB, in its notice to the CEO of the DJB earlier this month, said an inspection by a CPCB team found scattered habitations between Palla to Wazirabad on the flood plain of Yamuna.

The team also found possibility of discharge of waste water of said habitations to the river through temporary arrangements (tankers), it said.

"Discharge of untreated waste water of these scattered colonies disposing off into river Yamuna makes water unfit to meet the primary water quality criteria - bathing quality," the notice added.

During inspection, the team has identified a drain discharging waste water from scattered habitations to river Yamuna. The team also spotted tankers disposing waste water from septic tank directly to flood bank of Yamuna river, it said.

Following the observations, the CPCB has directed the DJB to plan sewerage management of scattered colonies between Palla to Wazirabad, set up vigilance system to stop such discharges through tankers immediately and penalising defaulters indulging in illegal activities leading to release of waste water into Yamuna.