COWIN enforces only rules related to vaccine gap as announced by the government, says Health Ministry
"It does not collect any information about COVID-19 infection history of any person," the Health Ministry said.
May 31, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
COWIN, the platform developed to manage vaccination across the country only enforces rules relating to the gap required between doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, the Health Ministry has said.
As per ANI reports, the Ministry has said that it is platform used to manage vaccination across the country and does not collect data.
"It does not collect any information about COVID-19 infection history of any person," it was quoted as saying.
As of now, to register for COVID-19 vaccination and book slots, one needs to use the CoWIN platform, the Aarogya Setu app, or the UMANG app – all of which are government-run. Developers are only allowed to inform users about the availability of slots and download coronavirus vaccination certificates.
Vaccination remains a key tool to fighting the second wave currently rampaging across the country.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 21.58 Cr (21,58,18,547) as per the 7 pm provisional report issued on May 31.