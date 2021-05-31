MARKET NEWS

COWIN enforces only rules related to vaccine gap as announced by the government, says Health Ministry

"It does not collect any information about COVID-19 infection history of any person," the Health Ministry said.

May 31, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST

COWIN, the platform developed to manage vaccination across the country only enforces rules relating to the gap required between doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, the Health Ministry has said.

As per ANI reports, the Ministry has said that it is platform used to manage vaccination across the country and does not collect data.

"It does not collect any information about COVID-19 infection history of any person," it was quoted as saying.

As of now, to register for COVID-19 vaccination and book slots, one needs to use the CoWIN platform, the Aarogya Setu app, or the UMANG app – all of which are government-run. Developers are only allowed to inform users about the availability of slots and download coronavirus vaccination certificates.

Vaccination remains a key tool to fighting the second wave currently rampaging across the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Related stories

Also Read: Government must have ears on ground, says Supreme Court on mandatory CoWIN registration

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 21.58 Cr (21,58,18,547) as per the 7 pm provisional report issued on May 31.
first published: May 31, 2021 08:48 pm

