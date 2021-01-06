CoWin app has features like Aadhaar, 24x7 helpline, DigiLocker: New details on COVID-19 vaccination

The DCGI has approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in India.

As the government is moving closer to begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has released a slew of features for its CoWIN app, including Aadhaar and SMS confirming vaccination in at least 12 languages.

Short for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network, the CoWIN app and its ecosystem will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive in the country.

At a press briefing on January 5, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said healthcare and frontline workers need not register themselves for the vaccination drive as their database has been uploaded on the CoWIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk. The provision of registration and editing of data would arise while immunising the population priority group, he said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on January 3 approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. The drug regulator’s approval has paved the way for a massive inoculation drive. For the vaccination process, the Centre has brought in the CoWIN app.

Here are some new features of CoWIN app:

> CoWIN will give permission to create a Unique Health ID for every user.

> After administration of both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, a QR code certificate will be generated which can be stored on the government's DigiLocker app.

> The app will provide an automated allocation of vaccination sessions. One of the authentication methods would be the use of the Aadhaar number to prevent malpractice in the vaccination drive, reported NDTV.

> In case of any adverse effect following immunisation, there is a provision for real-time reporting on the digital platform.

> The app includes features like SMS in 12 languages, 24X7 helpline, ChatBot assistance and others.

> As of now, more than 90,000 users have been trained in more than 700 districts.

> COWIN Vaccination Management System, which is made in India for the world, is a public health good, the health secretary said. The Government of India will proactively help the countries who may want to use it, he added.

