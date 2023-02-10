'Cow Hug Day' celebration appeal for February 14 withdrawn by Animal Welfare Board

Hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness", the notice stated.

The proposal to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 instead of Valentine's Day in India has now been withdrawn, according to a statement released by Animal Welfare Board of India on February 10.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," stated SK Dutta, Secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India. It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

The decision by the board comes after it drew varied responses from all across the country for urging to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness."

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness". It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

The AWBI, which comes under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had issued the appeal on February 6, 2023.