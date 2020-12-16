MARKET NEWS

Cow cess on fuel, LPG: Madhya Pradesh plans to earn Rs 200 crore annually

Cow cess on petrol and diesel is estimated to mop up Rs 120 crore annually while the same charged on the cylinder will fetch Rs 83 crore every year

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 09:02 AM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)


Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is planning to impose cow cess on fuel. The government hopes to earn at least 200 crores, which will be used for cow welfare.

The animal husbandry department has made the proposal, citing that Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana already charge cow cess, sources told Times of India. The department has proposed to charge cow cess of 15 paise per litre on petrol and diesel and Rs 10 per cooking gas cylinder.

The cess on petrol and diesel is estimated to mop up Rs 120 crore annually while the same charged on the cylinder will fetch Rs 83 crore every year, the report said.

After chairing a meeting of cow cabinet, formed on November 20, CM Chouhan invoked 'Indian culture' to explain the rationale behind the likely move to impose the 'gaumata' tax.

"I am thinking of imposing some minor tax to raise money for the welfare of the 'gaumata' (cow) and for the upkeep of cow sheds….Is it alright?" the BJP leader asked while the people replied in the affirmative.

"…We used to feed the first 'roti' (baked in households) to cows. Similarly, we used to feed the last roti to dogs. Such was the concern for animals in Indian culture which is vanishing now, so we are thinking to collect some small tax from the public for the sake of cows," Chouhan said.
TAGS: #diesel #India #Madhya Pradesh #petrol #Shivraj Singh Chouhan
first published: Dec 16, 2020 09:02 am

