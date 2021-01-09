Covishield vaccine rollout delayed; Serum Institute yet to receive order from Centre

With just a few days to go for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in India, the transportation of Covishield has been delayed – for the second time – by 48 hours.

The Covishield vaccine, being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was scheduled to be airlifted on January 7 and was later deferred to January 8. Now, its transportation is likely to begin on January 11.

SII has dismissed reports that the 'price negotiations' with the Union government has caused the delay, The Times of India reported.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

"No movement has happened today (January 9) too. As said earlier, we are fully prepared and ready from our end. We can easily handle (the transportation) and are at present handling more than 150 tonnes of cargo in a single day," Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh said, as per the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Another airline representative, did not want to be named, told the newspaper that the transportation has been postponed till January 11.

Read: Second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination conducted; Vardhan says vaccines to be made available in next few days

Meanwhile, SII Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that there is "absolutely no price negotiation at all". "The rollout will happen in a few days. There are due processes to be followed before we transport the vaccine doses,” he told the newspaper.

Serum Institute has stockpiled 75 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University. However, the Pune-based vaccine maker is yet to receive a purchase order from the Centre.

Read: Amid short supplies, vaccine doses can be six weeks apart: WHO

The second nationwide mock drill of the exercise was conducted on January 8 as the country prepares to rollout COVID-19 vaccines.

India's drugs regulator has approved Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 8 issued guidelines to all aircraft operators who plan to transport COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice to various parts of the country, outlining the necessary safety precautions and modalities.

If vaccines packed in dry ice are being transported in the passenger cabin of an aircraft, then the flight crew should be properly trained on the hazards and risks of its transportation, the aviation regulator said.