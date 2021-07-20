Covishield monthly supply 11-12 crore, will receive 3.5 crore Covaxin doses in Aug: Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has increased its monthly supply of Covishield to 11-12 crore doses, whereas, the other major vaccine producer, Bharat Biotech, will raise the supply of Covaxin to 3.5 crore doses in August, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on July 20.

Covishield and Covaxin are the two major vaccines being used by the government and private hospitals as part of the immunisation drive against COVID-19. Russia's Sputnik V, which has been released in the market, is yet to complete its commercial rollout in all parts of the country.

"Getting 11-12 crore doses of Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine per month," Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha, adding that "Bharat Biotech is to supply 3.5 crore doses of its COVID vaccine in August."

The health minister told the Parliament's Upper House that pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila has "applied for emergency use authorisation for its DNA-based vaccine against coronavirus".

Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech are also conducting trials of COVID vaccines on children, Mandaviya said, while noting that it is "not appropriate to say COVID third wave will hit children more".

On supply of vaccine to the state governments, the minister said states are given vaccine availability projections 15 days in advance. "It's their responsibility to plan inoculation accordingly," he added.

Mandaviya suggested that the government is ramping up liquid oxygen manufacturing facilities ahead of the onset of a potential third wave of the pandemic. "316 oxygen plants out of 1,573 planned commissioned, rest to start by August-end," he said.

"When we speak of the third wave, the 130 crore people - the common people, all state govts - should make a collective decision that we won't let a 3rd wave hit our country. Our resolution and PM Modi's guidance can save us from a third wave," he added.

Mandaviya stressed that the Centre has never politicised the COVID-19 crisis or attempted to conceal facts. "We never did politics over pandemic," he said, adding that registration of COVID-19 deaths is done by states, and the central government "never asked any state to record less deaths or cases."