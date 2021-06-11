MARKET NEWS

CoviFind: Meril receives ICMR nod for COVID-19 self-test kit priced at Rs 250

Meril said CoviFind test kits, to determine Covid-19 infection, will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies, and through e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
The test delivers results swiftly, providing accurate results in 15 minutes, Meril said.(Representational image of RAT test)

Meril has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its self-use rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19.

Meril's indigenous home-use rapid antigen test kits 'CoviFind' will expand access to COVID-19 testing, while also helping the nation meet the demand for increased and frequent screening to curb the spread of the pandemic, Meril said in a statement.

The test delivers results swiftly, providing accurate results in 15 minutes, it added. Additionally, the kit does not have any specific storage or refrigeration requirements.

The test kit is equipped with testing materials including a test device, one sterile nasal swab, and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap and is priced at Rs 250 as an affordable single-pack, the company said.

The kit will also contain an instruction manual, detailing step-by-step procedures on administration, handling, and post-use disposal of the test, along with a disposable bag.

"By making reliable rapid antigen testing available to all through a convenient format, Meril's CoviFind test will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment and contact tracing," Meril Senior Vice-President (Corporate Strategy) Sanjeev Bhatt said.

The test kits will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies and through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, it added.

The Gujarat-based company will also run a dedicated website for direct orders of the test kit by individuals and institutions. A special 25-test kit option is available for institutions, corporations, schools and other large orders.

Mylab Discovery Solutions had earlier received ICMR nod for its self-test kit CoviSelf, which is also priced at Rs 250.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jun 11, 2021 09:31 am

