COVID-19 vaccination | Centre accepts recommendation to defer vaccination of COVID-19 recovered patients by 3 months

The Government of India on May 19 approved a series of recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) for deferring vaccination in multiple scenarios, including for COVID-19 recovered patients.

The Centre accepted the health panel's recommendation to introduce a three-month gap for COVID-19 recovered patients to get vaccinated.

Accepting the recommendations of the NEGVAC, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a communique to the states and union territories (UTs), said: "Individuals having lab-test proven SARS-CoV2 illness will have to defer vaccination by three months after recovery."

The Health Ministry further said that COVID-19 patients who have been administered anti-SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma will also be vaccinated three months after their date of discharge from a hospital.

If a person contracts COVID-19 after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, they would also have to defer their second vaccine dose by three months after clinical recovery from the viral disease.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Moreover, people with any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care have been suggested a waiting period of four to eight weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NEGVAC in its recommendations based on the "evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience" has also said that a COVID-19 recovered person can donate blood after 14 days of receiving COVID-19 vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative (if suffering from the disease).

The COVID-19 vaccination panel has further assured that it is safe for lactating women to get their jabs. However, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is still deliberating on the effects of COVID-19 vaccination on pregnant women.