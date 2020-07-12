App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID: UP CM says all markets be sanitised on weekends

The chief minister was chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the state government at his residence.

PTI
Reuters
Reuters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to carry out a special cleanliness and sanitisation drive in all markets on weekends when all shops will be shut to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said all industrial units should also be sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays.

The chief minister was chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the state government at his residence.

He said efforts must be made to ensure 48-hour oxygen backup in coronavirus-dedicated hospitals.

Adityanath stressed on maintaining social distancing during construction activities.

He said officials must ensure there is no waterlogging due to rains and that chemicals are sprayed to control locust attacks.

The chief minister directed that the COVID-19 testing capacity in the state be increased to 50,000 tests per day.

He told divisional commissioner of Gorakhpur to effectively monitor campaigns aimed at curbing communicable diseases in districts which come under the division, a statement issued by the UP government said.

Adityanath issued directives to maintain special vigil in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Ballia and Varanasi in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

