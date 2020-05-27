App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID testing not mandatory for services related to maternal, newborn: Health ministry

The ministry also said that mother and newborn should be nursed together as far as possible and breastfeeding must be initiated within 1 hour of delivery, irrespective of COVID-19 status.

PTI

Essential services related to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health should be continued in a restricted manner in areas defined as containment and buffer zones, the Union Health Ministry said, underlining that COVID testing is not mandatory for providing such services.

The ministry also said that mother and newborn should be nursed together as far as possible and breastfeeding must be initiated within 1 hour of delivery, irrespective of COVID-19 status.

However, the mother should put on a face mask and practice hand hygiene before feeding the child. In its 'Guidance note on Provision of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services during and post COVID-19 pandemic' released on Wednesday, the ministry stressed that critical services for women, children and adolescent should be provided irrespective of their COVID-19 status.

Close

"Under no circumstances should there be a denial of essential services," it highlighted.

related news

The guidance note elaborates that services such as antenatal and newborn care, immunization, family planning and adolescent health among others are to be provided at different levels in accordance with the zonal categorization of containment zones, buffer zones and beyond these zones.

In its document, the ministry said that in India, with the second largest global population, the growing epidemic of coronavirus requires that special efforts have to be made to continue the essential routine services.

"With more than 2.5 crore pregnancies each year in the country, it is important to ensure the availability of services during this period as any denial of services can have an impact on maternal and newborn mortalities, morbidities as well as the health care costs," it said.

Also unwanted pregnancies have a negative impact on maternal and newborn health and thus regulating fertility is thus a necessity. There is a need to enhance provision of safe abortion services besides post-partum and post abortion contraception, the ministry highlighted.

"India also has the largest adolescent and youth population. Therefore, in addition to the current priority for COVID-19 for health facilities and health workers, it is also vital that essential health services for vulnerable population like this segment are continued during the pandemic," it said.

According to the guidance note, any area exiting a ‘containment/ buffer zone' can start such activities as listed in ‘areas beyond buffer zone' after a minimum gap of 14 days following delisting.

Not for Profit/private sector hospitals can be involved in provision of non-COVID essential services, wherever public sector capacity needs to be supported, it said,

According to the guidance note, practices of physical distancing, hand washing, and respiratory hygiene need to be maintained at all service areas by all beneficiaries and service providers and facilities should follow a staggered approach, wherein adequate seating space for beneficiaries and care-givers with physical distancing is ensured.

In case the number of beneficiaries is more, then additional sessions/clinics could be organized. Community based activities should have limited participation (5-10) at a time.

The procedure site and all equipment should be sanitized properly before and after the clinics/sessions, it said.

All COVID-19 suspects and positive cases should preferably be provided services at dedicated COVID facility.

"COVID-19 testing is not mandatory for RMNCAH+N service. ICMR testing guidelines need to be followed," it said, while underlining that tele-consultation services to be promoted at all levels to prevent overcrowding and reduce cross infection.

Drugs, commodities needed for continuing such services, should be treated as essential commodities and home deliveries of essential medicines like calcium, ORS, zinc, contraceptives etc. can be organized in containment zones.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 11:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #essential servies #Health Ministry

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.