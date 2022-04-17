'COVID spread' increased by 500% in last 15 days among Delhi-NCR residents, claims survey

The number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting COVID-19 in their close social network has risen by 500 percent in the last 15 days, a survey has claimed.

Around 19 percent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days. The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 percent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey.

The survey received inputs from 11,743 residents located in all districts of Delhi and NCR, the firm said. It asked the respondents: How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that have had COVID-19 in the last 15 days?

In response, the majority of the respondents, 70 percent, said: No one in the last 15 days. An 11 per cent said 1 or 2, eight per cent said 3-5, and another 11 per cent couldn't say. The similar question the firm asked on April 2 had found that only three per cent residents had someone in their close social network who were infected with COVID-19 in the last 15 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The survey results come as Delhi witnesses a sudden surge in the COVID cases. Delhi on Saturday recorded 461 fresh COVID-19 cases — 5.33 percent of all who were tested — and two deaths, according to the data shared by the city health department.

Around 67 percent of the respondents were men, and 33 percent were women, said LocalCircles. It claimed that the survey was conducted among only validated citizens, who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in the survey.