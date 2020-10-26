172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|covid-spike-lockdown-to-be-reimposed-in-mizorams-aizawl-municipal-corporation-until-november-3-6016521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 06:57 PM IST

COVID spike: Lockdown to be reimposed in Mizoram's Aizawl Municipal Corporation until November 3

Earlier, the state administration had decided to shut down all the schools which had been reopened.

Moneycontrol News

A lockdown will be imposed in Mizoram capital Aizawl starting from 4:30 am on October 27 to 4:30 am on November 3, the state administration said on October 26.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting chaired by the state health minister and home minister was held today against the backdrop of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"An emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Home Minister held today decided to impose lockdown within Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area, after obtaining due consent from CM. Lockdown will begin at 4:30 am tomorrow till 4:30am of 3rd Nov," the state administration said in a communication.

Earlier, the state administration had decided to shut down all the schools which had been reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 due to the rising number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. Some pupils had also tested positive for the virus, according to reports.

The schools, that were reopened for the students of the two classes on October 16, besides hostels, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe 'COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight'.

Moreover, a notification by the state government had said that only 70 percent of the government employees will attend office on an alternate basis and the young staffers in the remaining 30 percent will be deployed for COVID-19 duty.

As per the new order, gymnasiums and picnic resorts shall remain closed. Sports practice will be allowed with a maximum of 10 participants for indoor events and 25 for outdoor activities.

On October 25, Aizawl district had reported the highest number of new cases at 44. Overall, the state has 249 active coronavirus cases, while 2,198 people have recovered from the disease so far.
