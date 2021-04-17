COVID review meet | There's no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment; local administrations need to be proactive: PM Modi

Source: ANI

Amid the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases, there is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting on April 17. The prime minister chaired the meeting with top officials to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing pandemic in the country.

The Prime Minister also said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns, adding that testing and proper tracking remain key to reduce mortality.

At the meeting, various aspects related to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed.

The prime minister also reviewed the status of supply of Remdesivir and other medicines and he was briefed on actions taken to address the issue of availability of Remdesivir, the PIB release said.

Through the efforts of the government, capacity and production augmentation for manufacturing of Remdesivir has been ramped up to provide around 74.10 lakh vials/month in May.

The normal production output in January-February was just 27-29 lakh vials/month.

It must be noted that supplies have also increased from 67,900 vials on April 11 to over 2,06,000 vials on April 15. The focus of these supplies were on states with high demand and caseloads, he said.

As regards oxygen supply, PM Modi directed that the installation of medical oxygen plants be sped up. The prime minister also added that the supply of oxygen required for the production of medicines and equipment necessary to handle the pandemic should be ensured.

According to the PM, 162 PSA Oxygen plants are being installed in 32 States/UTs from PM CARES. This is apart from the fact that a supply mapping plan is currently been undertaken to identify 12 states with high COVID-19 burdens by April 30.

To monitor the availability and supply of ventilators, the prime minister noted that a real-time monitoring system has been created, and directed that concerned state governments should be sensitised to use the system proactively.