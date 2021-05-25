COVID positivity rate down to 9.54%: Health Ministry

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.54 per cent, while the single-day recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 12th consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The active COVID-19 caseload has also reduced to 25,86,782 with a net decline of 1,33,934 cases being witnessed in a span of 24 hours. It now accounts for 9.60 per cent of the country's total infections.

The active cases have decreased since its last peak on May 10.

"India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 12th consecutive day with 3,26,850 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours taking India's cumulative recoveries to 2,40,54,861.

"A total of 20,58,112 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,25,94,176 tests have been done so far. The daily positivity rate has reduced and stands at 9.54 per cent today," the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In encouraging signs to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the daily new cases have fallen below 2 lakh to a level seen 40 days before with 1,96,427 new infections being registered in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said.

Daily new cases were 1,84,372 on April 14.

A total of 19,85,38,999 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,41,151 sessions, according to a provisional report prepared at 7 am on Tuesday.

These include 97,79,304 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,723 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,50,79,964 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 83,55,982 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 1,19,11,759 beneficiaries in the 18-44 year age group who have received the first dose.

According to the ministry data, 12.82 Lakh vaccination doses were administered in the 18-44 age group in a span of 24 hours.