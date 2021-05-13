COVID-positive lawyer joins hearing from hospital, HC lauds commitment

(Image: Pixabay)

The Delhi High Court on May 12 lauded an advocate for his sheer commitment to work after he appeared for a virtual hearing from a hospital where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment.

The COVID-positive lawyer joined the hearing via video conference with an oxygen mask strapped to his face.

A single bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh recorded lawyer Subhash Chandran's commitment in its order, as per a Bar & Bench report.

Chandran was appearing for the wife of a deceased Indian national, who sought repatriation of the buried mortal remains of her migrant husband from Saudi Arabia.

The petitioner was told by Indian Consulate officials that due to a mistake in translation, the husband's religion was wrongly mentioned as ‘Muslim’ in the death certificate, leading to burial of his dead body.

Subsequently, the petitioner requested officials of the Indian Consulate in Jeddah to ask the local authorities to exhume the mortal remains of her husband, the report said.

However, even after several weeks of his death, the Consulate failed to complete the formalities to repatriate the body for the performance of last rites. She then moved to High Court.

In March, the Delhi High Court asked an officer from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi for repatriation of the remains, the report said.