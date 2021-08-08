Covid Globulin: Russia offers India new COVID-19 drug made out of plasma of recovered patients

Covid Globulin is produced from the blood plasma of people who either recovered from Covid or are fully vaccinated (got two jabs) against the coronavirus as such blood plasma contains the antibodies. [Image: Shutterstock]

Russia is keen to offer another advanced COVID-19 drug used for treatment in patients. Covid Globulin, the new drug is made out of plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients or who have received two doses of the vaccine.

The developer of Covid Globulin' drug, Russian major firm Rostec is willing to consider the supply and its domestic production in India, Rostec's CEO Sergey Chemezov told The Economic Times.

Covid Globulin is produced from the blood plasma of people who either recovered from Covid or are fully vaccinated (got two jabs) against the coronavirus as such blood plasma contains the antibodies. The drug neutralises the virus and its application helps the organism fight the disease and create the antibodies faster, said Chemezov, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Patients that receive the drug receive the plasma containing antibodies of the donor i.e. dedicated proteins produced by the immune system in response to the virus entering the human organism which helps neutralise the virus, he added.

"As soon as the drug passes all stages of clinical research, we will be ready to consider both orders from our Indian colleagues and potential production opportunities in India," he told the publication, adding that the firm's research confirmed the drug's safety, absence of side effects, and the ability to neutralise the virus.

The drug is reportedly intended to treat coronavirus and not prevent it.

"The Covid Globulin production process includes an up-to-date cleaning stage to ensure the drug’s highest safety and suitability for practically every patient, regardless of their age, blood group, or anamnesis," he said.