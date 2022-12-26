 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Covid: Delhi authorities start taking stock of arrangements in hospitals

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

"We have started physically visiting all government hospitals. An inventory of beds, liquid medical oxygen, ventilators and other equipment is being prepared. It will be ready by Monday evening," East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

A patient suffering from the COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

Officials on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in Delhi to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries, authorities said.

"We have started physically visiting all government hospitals. An inventory of beds, liquid medical oxygen, ventilators and other equipment is being prepared. It will be ready by Monday evening," East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

A mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday following the Centre's directions.

Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla had on Sunday chaired a meeting with all district magistrates and directed them to visit all hospitals and prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

Real-time data related to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday.

An official said testing was also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city.