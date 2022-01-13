COVID curve not flattening, no relaxation in curbs at least till mid-February: Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. (Source: AP)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said there will not be any relaxation in curbs till at least mid-February as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

The state health department told the cabinet that Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February. The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

Tope said as smaller cities have reported an increase in cases, the priority is to reduce viral speed by imposing restrictions and by ramping up vaccination, as suggested by experts. He said he has asked for 50 lakh doses of Covisheild and 40 lakh does of Covaxin during a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“The cases have seen a decline in the last two days, but this does not mean that the curve is flattening. There are 46,000 cases today. So there is no flattening of the curve," Tope told reporters.

The health minister said strict steps will be taken to ensure people take the jab. “It is not right that people take concessions like ration that the state offers and do not come forward to get vaccinated. We may not be able to make vaccination mandatory, but districts have been asked to take strict steps in the interest of larger public health to ensure everyone is vaccinated,” Tope said.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting. Along with the urban centres, the rural parts are also affected by COVID-19, he said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections.