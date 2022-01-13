MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID curve not flattening, no relaxation in curbs at least till mid-February: Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The state health department told the cabinet that Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February. The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

News18
January 13, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. (Source: AP)

The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. (Source: AP)


Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said there will not be any relaxation in curbs till at least mid-February as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

The state health department told the cabinet that Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February. The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

Tope said as smaller cities have reported an increase in cases, the priority is to reduce viral speed by imposing restrictions and by ramping up vaccination, as suggested by experts. He said he has asked for 50 lakh doses of Covisheild and 40 lakh does of Covaxin during a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.


“The cases have seen a decline in the last two days, but this does not mean that the curve is flattening. There are 46,000 cases today. So there is no flattening of the curve," Tope told reporters.


The health minister said strict steps will be taken to ensure people take the jab. “It is not right that people take concessions like ration that the state offers and do not come forward to get vaccinated. We may not be able to make vaccination mandatory, but districts have been asked to take strict steps in the interest of larger public health to ensure everyone is vaccinated,” Tope said.


The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories


“If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting. Along with the urban centres, the rural parts are also affected by COVID-19, he said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections.

News18
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron #Rajesh Tope
first published: Jan 13, 2022 11:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.