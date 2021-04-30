MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID crisis: PM Narendra Modi chairs meetings of Union Council of Ministers

he meeting of the council of ministers is the first in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

PTI
April 30, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST
LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address

LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country. The meeting of the council of ministers is the first in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Sources said the pandemic and the response of the government is likely to be discussed in the virtual meet.

The ongoing vaccination drive, which will now open for those in the 18-45 age group from May 1, could also be discussed.

Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the pandemic.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Apr 30, 2021 12:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.