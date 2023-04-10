 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covid cases expected to rise, people with flu-like symptoms should wear masks: Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The national capital reported 699 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday.

Covid cases in Delhi are expected the rise in the coming days as the city is densely populated, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Monday and asked people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and avoid public places.

Three deaths reported on Sunday were due to various diseases and Covid was "incidental". In one case, the primary reason was Covid, Bharadwaj told reporters.

"Any death is unfortunate," the Delhi health minister said, adding the "Delhi government and its health department is on high alert".

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
