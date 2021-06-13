MARKET NEWS

COVID-19's 2nd wave deadly, causing mental ailments: Ashok Gehlot

PTI
June 13, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

Dubbing the second wave of coronavirus infection as “deadly”, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said various mental health problems are being seen among people due to this.

“The state government is cautious about this and directions have been issued to make arrangements for providing treatment and counselling to such patients and their families,” Gehlot said in a statement.

The chief minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review the Covid situation in the state on Saturday.

“Post-Covid side effects in people after prolonged treatment is a matter of concern for us,” he said.

"It is our endeavour that such patients and families get proper treatment and counselling so that they can recover from these health problems at the earliest," an official statement quoted Gehlot as saying.

The chief minister said from June 21, the Centre would start free vaccination to citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years. Administrative officers and the team of the Health Department should prepare an effective plan for this and make it a campaign so that the maximum number of people in the state can be vaccinated, he said.
TAGS: #Ashok Gehlot #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jun 13, 2021 09:37 am

