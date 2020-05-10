COVID-19 | Why it was a bad idea to regulate sale of alcohol during lockdown

Shikha Sharma

With various state governments finally deciding to end six weeks of prohibition in the third phase of the national lockdown, scenes of chaos were witnessed at liquor shops around India. Tens of thousands of desperate drinkers stepped out to buy alcohol, crowded in front of shops cocking a snook at social distancing norms followed till then.

Liquor sale across India came to a halt on March 25 when the nationwide lockdown came into effect. Some media reports suggested that the Union government decided to ban the sale of alcohol during this period taking into account health concerns and a press note issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). On April 15, when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines to gradually ease the lockdown, the ban remained, making India one of the handful countries in the world that stopped the sale of alcohol.

This ban formed an important component of the lockdown and was meant to help control the coronavirus outbreak.

The harmful effects of alcohol are well known. Globally, alcohol consumption contributes to over 3 million deaths each year; in India, the toll is 260,000. It is also estimated that more than 50 percent of all drinkers in India satisfy criteria for hazardous drinking.

Although there are a handful of dry states in India, such as Gujarat and Bihar, alcohol consumption has risen sharply in recent years as the middle class has grown. Which is why the sudden, prolonged ban on it begets the question: What was the government thinking? Was banning sale of alcohol during lockdown essential? It’s a particularly important question to ask, especially considering the impact this decision has had in two major areas: health and government revenue.

The Other Side Of Spirits

According to a 2019 report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), there are nearly 160 million people in India who consume alcohol, out of whom nearly 57 million are addicted. In other words, every third Indian who consumes alcohol needs help for alcohol-related problems. Alcohol withdrawal symptoms can cause anxiety, tremors and seizures, and can be potentially fatal at times.

In the first week of the lockdown, reports of suicides related to alcohol withdrawal started emerging from around the country. In Kerala, seven people committed suicide out of depression over not being able to buy alcohol. In Telangana, 10 people ended their life being unable to cope with the withdrawal symptoms. In Assam’s Jorhat, two people died after consuming industrial chemicals with soft drinks and water on account of non-availability of liquor. In many states, hospitals, frontline health and community workers — already burdened by the COVID-19 scare — were overwhelmed by families approaching them for help for alcohol-related disorders, forcing states to issue guidelines to control the situation. For example, in Kerala, the State decided to adopt a ‘parcha’ system making alcohol available to anyone on doctor’s prescription.

The Cash Cow

The ban cost states dearly in terms of revenue, depriving them of monetary resources at a time when they needed to increase spending on the social sector. Many states earn between 15-30 percent of their revenue from excise duty — thus, banning the sale of alcohol, when most other economic activity had come to a near halt, made little economic sense, and aggravated the financial crunch.

In the last 36 days till April 30, the estimated revenue loss from ban on sale of alcohol was Rs 24,000 crore. This revenue could have been directed to institute a more effective response against the pandemic. For perspective, in FY2019-20, the revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages for the states was: Maharashtra (₹24,000 crore), Uttar Pradesh (₹26,000 crore), Telangana (₹21,500 crore), Karnataka (₹20,000 crore), West Bengal (₹11,874 crore), Rajasthan (₹7,800 crore) and Punjab (₹5,600 crore).

No wonder then that many states, including the BJP-ruled states of Haryana, Karnataka and Goa, as well as Opposition-ruled Kerala and Punjab, reached out to the Centre, unofficially and officially, to allow sale of liquor.

The Illegal Spirits

The liquor industry also found itself in dire straits, as retail shops sat on unsold stock and more than a million workers were not at work. Meanwhile, in the absence of any consumers, nearly 800,000 litres of beer found its way down the drain.

This, even as a ban on alcohol sale resulted in reports of an increase in illicit distilling and brewing across India, as well as black marketers stepped in to take advantage of the situation. Since March 25, Kerala arrested at least 505 people for brewing wash (fermented liquor pending distillation). The state excise department has also seized illicit liquor almost equal to the amount seized during the whole of 2019, in just 38 days between March 24 and May 2. In places such as Gurugram and Noida, there were reports of liquor bottles going for twice or thrice their usual price. Did it really have to come to this?

A Healthy Decision

The ham-fisted manner with which this ban was pushed through also reeked of little regard this government has for respecting citizens’ choices, and revealed just how little it trusts them to make their decisions.

If the ban was an experiment to enforce a cold turkey style prohibition across India, it is safe to say that it was a miserable failure. As any public health expert will tell you, a government serious about promoting sound health, should get behind the cause of encouraging responsible drinking, instead of pushing abstinence down citizens’ throats.

Ultimately, under pressure from states as well as drying coffers, the Centre was forced to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol. However, as long queues trigger fears of chaos, police action and spread of COVID-19 — and with some states charging special taxes on alcohol — shouldn’t the government have allowed liquor stores to operate, probably with riders as is being done now? This would have given it some time to experiment and perfect a protocol that would work across the country. In the process it would have earned much-needed revenue, and it would have also saved some lives.

We are still in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic that demands that we think on our feet. As the government figures a way ahead, it would be wise of it to consider devising a calibrated approach to liquor access, focussed heavily on enforcing social distancing at stores and expanding the home delivery and e-tailing infrastructure for liquor distribution.

These are times of great uncertainty and anxiety. People have been in lock-down for a while, and we don’t know until when the isolation will continue. To make it through this we need the State and the individual to take judicious decisions and act in a responsible manner. Cheers to that!