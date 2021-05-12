COVID-19 | We must act with great speed on all fronts, these actions must be based on good science: Azim Premji

Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji on May 12 said that we must onfront this crisis, its scale and spread truthfully, while commenting on the ongoing crisis in the country.

We must act with great speed on all fronts and these actions must be based on good science, said the veteran industrialist and philanthropist .



"Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis, and ensure it's not repeated," he said, as per ANI reports.

Premji, who is also known for his philanthropic work, emphasised that during this period it is imperative that the country come together as one.

"We must drop all our differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action. Together we are stronger, divided we continue to struggle," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The Wipro founder also said that the focus must remain on the vulnerable pockets of our population. "As it is overall situation is heartbreaking but you have a look at villages & those in poverty, it is not only the pandemic but also economic effects that are devastating people's lives," he said.

India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938.