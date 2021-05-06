COVID-19 | Virologist Gagandeep Kang says surge in cases could taper off by the end of May

Gagandeep Kang

Virologist Gagandeep Kang said on May 5 the current massive surge in COVID-19 cases might taper off by the end of May, based on estimates from various models.

"Best guess estimates from a number of models put this somewhere between the middle and end of the month. Some models have it (second wave) going out in early June. Based on what we are seeing now, middle to end of May would be a reasonable estimate," Dr. Kang was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the Union health ministry's latest update, India reported a record single-day surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, recording 4.12 lakh new cases and 3,980 deaths.

Speaking at a virtual interaction with members of the Indian Women Press Corps, Dr. Kang emphasised that vaccines against COVID-19 are effective and work well against severe disease and death, the report said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The vaccines offer lot of protection against disease, severe disease; good protection against disease and some protection against infection. If you are protected against infection, you also don't transmit to the next person. So the vaccines are working very well against severe disease and death," she said.

Also read | COVID-19 Third Wave inevitable, not clear on what time scale it will occur: Vijay Raghavan, GOI's Principal Scientific Advisor

All individuals aged 18 and above are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, but there is a shortage of doses. Several citizens in the 18-44 age group have registered on the CoWin portal but have been unable to get appointments for inoculation.

Most states across the country have imposed lockdowns, weekend lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions to curb the spread of infections. Dr. Kang said a nationwide lockdown would "absolutely help" in controlling the deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases.

"A lockdown will absolutely help. If we want to have fewer cases two-three weeks from now, we should lock down today. That will guarantee we will have a lower load of cases in three weeks," she said, as quoted by The Hindu.

"The question is can you afford to do that. If you choose to do that what will you do to show that you have learnt from last year where you had all kinds of humanitarian issues. If you can guarantee that it will not happen, that people are in safe, secure places, there is no violation of their human rights and everybody is fed and comfortable, then sure go ahead."