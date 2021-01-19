COVID-19 vaccines safe, concerns about adverse effects seem 'insignificant': Health Ministry

Representative image: Reuters

The apprehensions raised over the side-effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine are "insignificant", the Health Ministry said in a press briefing on January 19.

Covaxin and Covishield, the two vaccines approved for emergency use by India, are "safe", the government reiterated. The statement came amidst reports of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) being reported in some parts of the country.

"The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant. Data show that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two COVID-19 vaccines are safe," Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member, said at the Health Ministry's press briefing.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced that the country has so far inoculated 4.54 lakh persons. Only a miniscule proportion of 0.18 percent reported adverse events so far.

The AEFI includes those cases where the beneficiaries report mild symptoms, including anxiety, Bhushan clarified. The serious cases of AEFI, which required hospitalisation, account for only 0.002 percent of the total beneficiaries.

"0.18 percent adverse events happened following immunization and 0.002 percent of people were hospitalized following immunisation. These are fairly low and the lowest so far in the world in the first three days," the Health Secretary said.

The vaccination drive in India began on January 16, and the country has so far succeeded in inoculating 4,54,049 persons.

The death of two persons - a 52-year-old wardboy in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and a 43-year-old state health department employee in Karnataka's Bellary - had raised concerns as they had received the vaccine doses.

The Health Ministry, however, has clarified that their deaths were not linked to the vaccine shots. The post-mortem confirmed that they died "due to cardiopulmonary disease", said Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health.