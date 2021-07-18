COVID-19 Vaccines | Over 41.99 crore vaccine doses provided to states so far, says Centre

COVID-19 vaccination in an Indian village (Representative image: AP)

Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on July 18.

In a statement, the ministry said 1,575,140 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

It said 41.99 crore (419,968,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources.

Of this, total consumption, including wastage is 394,297,344 doses, according to data available at 8 am on July 18. It added that 25,671,246 Covid vaccine doses – balance and unutilised – are still available with states/UTs, and private hospitals.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21. Under the programme, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting states/UTs by providing them the vaccines, the ministry said.

In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states /UTs, it said.