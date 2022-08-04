COVID-19 vaccines not effective without yoga, ayurveda, claims Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev Thursday questioned the efficacy of allopathy against COVID-19 once again saying vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus and they need to be supplemented with yoga and ayurveda.

He said this on the sidelines of an event in reply to a question on why US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid even after taking the booster dose of the vaccine. "Without the support of yoga and Ayurveda, no vaccine can immunise you permanently against coronavirus, no matter how big you are, a president or a big doctor yourself," Ramdev said.

Top officials of WHO have also fallen victims to Covid, he said. He claimed the world is being misled by medical science in the name of vaccines.

"The world will return to yoga and ayurveda again. People are growing tulsi, aloe vera and giloy in their kitchen gardens and reaping their health benefits," Ramdev said on the sidelines of the function at Patanjali Yogpeeth to mark his close aide Balkrishna's birthday. Meanwhile, a federation of resident doctors associations wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging Ramdev has made an "irresponsible" statement on allopathy.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Federation of Resident Doctors Associations in India (FORDA) in a tweet shared a purported video clip in which Ramdev is seen speaking. "Again, mischievous and irresponsible statement made by Mr Ram Kisan Yadav aka Mr Ramdev Request @PMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA to kindly take a note and take strict actions. This kind of disrespectful attitude towards Indian Research, hardwork and modern medicine wont b tolerated," it said.